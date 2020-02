Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 17:34 Hits: 0

The decision resolves a criminal investigation into whether McCabe lied to federal officials about his involvement in a news media disclosure.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/14/justice-dept-closes-case-against-ex-fbi-deputy-director-andrew-mccabe/