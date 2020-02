Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 21:29 Hits: 2

Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, who have fooled many high-profile victims, posted a recording of the phone call.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/14/bernie-sanders-pranked-by-russians-posing-as-greta-thunberg/