Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 23:46 Hits: 2

Attorney General William Barr took a public swipe at President Donald Trump, declaring the president's tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and open cases "make it impossible for me to do my job."

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/13/barr-swipes-at-trump-tweets-make-it-impossible-to-do-job/