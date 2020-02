Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 03:19 Hits: 5

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh drew bipartisan criticism for saying the country won’t elect Pete Buttigieg president because he’s been “kissing his husband” on stage after debates.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/13/limbaugh-draws-bipartisan-criticism-for-buttigieg-remarks/