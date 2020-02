Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020

Southwest Airlines continues to fly airplanes with safety concerns, putting 17.2 million passengers at risk, while federal officials do a poor job overseeing the airline, a government watchdog said.

