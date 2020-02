Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 08:00 Hits: 3

60SecondCivics-Episode3886.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



French aid was vital to keeping the American cause going during the Revolutionary War. Diplomats Silas Deane and Benjamin Franklin played important roles in securing that aid for the new nation.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3886.mp3