Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 20:45 Hits: 2

The author of 20 books and hundreds of articles, he was best known for the 1972 best-seller that looked at his relationship with his father through their shared love of the Dodgers.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/07/roger-kahn-boys-of-summer-author-dies-at-92/