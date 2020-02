Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 08:00 Hits: 0

60SecondCivics-Episode3883.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



George Washington knew he had to rally Americans to support the Revolution after a series of defeats. On Christmas Day, 1776, Washington led the Continental Army across the ice-choked Delaware River in a bold attack against Hessian mercenaries at Trenton, New Jersey.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3883.mp3