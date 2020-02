Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 09:05 Hits: 5

Japan reported 41 new cases of a virus on a quarantined cruise ship and turned away another luxury liner, while the death toll in mainland China rose to 636.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/07/cruise-ship-turned-away-as-virus-alarm-doctor-dies-in-china/