Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 00:24 Hits: 3

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement defended the care given to the 5-year-old, whom the agency detained with his parents and 1-year-old brother.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/05/advocates-allege-ice-neglecting-5-year-old-with-head-injury/