Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 02:06 Hits: 4

Clearview CEO Hoan Ton-That told CBS in an interview that it has a First Amendment right to the roughly 3 billion images it has collected.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/05/facebook-and-youtube-say-ai-firm-must-stop-scraping-faces-from-sites/