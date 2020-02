Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 04:55 Hits: 4

Pelosi created a viral image with her seemingly sarcastic applause of the president a year ago. This time, she was even more explicit with her very text-ripping rebuke.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/04/trump-uses-state-of-union-to-campaign-pelosi-rips-up-speech/