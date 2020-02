Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 00:25 Hits: 3

A high school student was killed and five others were injured, three critically, when a motorist slammed his vehicle into them as they walked down the street outside their suburban Oklahoma City high school, officials said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/03/1-killed-5-injured-when-a-vehicle-hits-high-school-students/