Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 01:15 Hits: 8

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suggested that the viral outbreak in China might offer an unexpected benefit for the U.S. economy: It could encourage American manufacturers in China to return to the United States.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/30/commerce-secretary-china-virus-could-bring-jobs-back-to-us/