We fact-checked the Democrats&#39; closing push in Iowa before the caucuses

We're in Iowa! PolitiFact sent a team of reporters to the Hawkeye State to fact-check campaign events of Democratic presidential candidates ahead of the Feb. 3 caucuses.  We'll add stories and fact-checks to this page. Follow our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts (@politifact) as our engagement editor takes you behind the scenes. Want more? Get a sense of their campaign messaging in our stump speech analyzers for Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden. Joe Biden  The former vice president appeared in Ankeny, a suburb of Des Moines, Jan. 25. Read our fact-checks of what he said about the State Department under Trump and American ... >>More

