Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 20:36 Hits: 2

Their allegations are not part of the underlying criminal charges, because of the statute of limitations and other legal reasons, but they could be a big factor in whether he goes to prison at the end of the landmark #MeToo-era trial.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/29/accusers-weinstein-excused-lewd-acts-as-film-industry-norm/