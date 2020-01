Articles

Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020

The pilot of the helicopter that crashed near Los Angeles, killing former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, told air traffic controllers in his last radio message that he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer before plunging more than 1,000 feet into a hillside.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/27/kobe-helicopter-tried-to-climb-to-avoid-clouds-before-crash/