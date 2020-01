Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 08:00 Hits: 2

60SecondCivics-Episode3871.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The Committee of Five that drafted the Declaration of Independence was Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Roger Sherman, Robert Livingston, and a young Virginian named Thomas Jefferson.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3871.mp3