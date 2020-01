Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 19:41 Hits: 1

Sesame Street” in the past year has tackled everything from foster care to substance abuse. Now its latest effort is trying to help children suffering as a result of the Syrian civil war.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/26/sesame-street-comforts-children-displaced-by-syrian-war/