Fact-checking Andrew Yang in Muscatine, Iowa

Category: Civics Hits: 1MUSCATINE, Iowa -- Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang promoted his ideas for rebuilding the American economy in a Jan. 23 town hall here at Muscatine Community College, including his proposal to give Americans $1,000 a month in "universal basic income." With less than two weeks to go before the Iowa caucus, Yang spoke to about 60 people in the college’s student center, with the 45-minute event split almost equally between a stump speech and a question-and-answer session. Yang, a former tech executive, peppered his points about automation and job losses with quirky stories such as the one about a ... >>More
Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2020/jan/24/fact-checking-andrew-yang-muscatine-iowa/