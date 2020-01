Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 19:42 Hits: 3

The Chicago health commissioner said the patient hadn’t had close contact with many people since becoming ill or taken public transportation or attended large gatherings.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/24/chicago-woman-is-2nd-us-patient-with-new-virus-from-china/