The Stump Speech Analyzer: Bernie Sanders

Editor’s note: PolitiFact is analyzing the Democratic presidential candidates’ stump speeches. Following our summary of the speech’s main themes, we present fact-checks of specific talking points. Read other stump speech analyzers for Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The stump speech: Sanders one-hour rally in Mason City, Iowa, Jan 4, 2020 Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent running for the Demcratic presidential nomination for the second time, has perfected his campaign stump speech. Railing against the establishment and promising dramatic government intervention, Sanders wields dozens of familiar talking points again and again. In a speech ... >>More

