The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The Stump Speech Analyzer: Amy Klobuchar

Category: Civics Hits: 1

Editor’s note: PolitiFact is analyzing the Democratic presidential candidates’ stump speeches. Following our summary of the speech’s main themes, we present fact-checks of specific talking points. Read other stump speech analyzers for Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.  The stump speech: Klobuchar’s 49-minute speech in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Jan. 3, 2020 Amy Klobuchar spent a lot of time describing how President Donald Trump has failed average Americans. She cast herself as a person who can work with Republicans and win over Trump voters, especially those who abandoned the Democrats in 2016. On Trump, she said he ... >>More

Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2020/jan/23/stump-speech-analyzer-amy-klobuchar/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version