Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 02:52 Hits: 4

A teenager who police believe got accidentally trapped in the chimney of a vacant home and was found dead after a three-week search was not reported missing by his family until nearly two days after they last saw him.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/23/teen-found-dead-in-chimney-was-missing-2-days-before-first-report/