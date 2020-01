Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 18:57 Hits: 1

The open-ended lockdowns are unmatched in size, embracing more people than New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago put together.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/23/china-locking-down-cities-with-18-million-to-stop-virus/