How a disinformation network exploited satire to become a popular source of false news on Facebook

Category: Civics Hits: 1A couple of days before Christmas, a fabricated story about a Donald Trump rally went viral on Facebook. Published by AJUAnews.com, the article claimed a Trump rally in Chicago had drawn massive crowds — evidence that Democrats in the liberal Midwestern city were turning on their party to support the president in 2020. "The event saw upwards of 150,000 people arrive to witness our leader’s word and to show their absolute support for his reelection," the story reads. "But to look at the usual media sources, one would think that this celebration of leadership didn’t happen." That’s because it didn’t ... >>More
Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2020/jan/23/one-most-popular-false-news-sites-facebook-part-pa/