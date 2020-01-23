The Stump Speech Analyzer: Pete Buttigieg

Category: Civics Hits: 2Editor’s note: PolitiFact is analyzing the Democratic presidential candidates’ stump speeches. Following our summary of the speech’s main themes, we present fact-checks of specific talking points. Read other stump speech analyzers for Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The stump speech: Buttigieg’s 35-minute speech in West Sacramento, Calif., Sept. 29, 2019 As he seeks the Democratic nomination for president, Pete Buttigieg tells primary voters that being in his 30s and a relatively new face on the national scene will help Democrats win on Election Day. History has shown that voters like a candidate who represents a new generation of leadership, ... >>More
Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2020/jan/23/stump-speech-analyzer-pete-buttigieg/