Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 01:29 Hits: 0

Donald Trump’s inaugural committee spent more than $1 million to book a ballroom at the Trump International Hotel in the nation’s capital as part of a scheme to “grossly overpay” for party space and enrich the president’s own family in the process.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/22/dc-claims-inaugural-committee-spending-enriched-trump-family/