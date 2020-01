Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 00:32 Hits: 5

Hundreds of Central American migrants waded across the Suchiate River into southern Mexico in a new test of U.S. President Donald Trump's Central America strategy to keep them away from the U.S. border.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/20/migrants-scuffle-with-mexican-troops-along-border-river/