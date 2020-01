Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 18:13 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump’s legal team has asserted that he did “absolutely nothing wrong,” urging the Senate to swiftly reject an impeachment case that it called “flimsy” and a “dangerous perversion of the Constitution.”

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/20/trumps-lawyers-urge-dismissal-of-flimsy-impeachment-case/