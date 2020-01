Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 21:02 Hits: 1

The Base, a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis that operate as a paramilitary organization, has proclaimed war against minority communities within the United States and abroad, the FBI has said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/17/3-more-linked-to-neo-nazi-group-arrested-in-georgia/