Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 08:00 Hits: 3

60SecondCivics-Episode3861.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



After the French and Indian War, the British turned to the American colonies to pay its war debts. This and other measures were not popular with the colonists and increased tensions between Britain and the colonies

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3861.mp3