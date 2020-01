Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 00:15 Hits: 6

A judge upheld a ban on firearms at a pro-gun rally scheduled in Virginia, rejecting a request from gun-rights groups who sued to overturn it.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/16/judge-upholds-ban-on-weapons-at-gun-rally-in-virginia/