Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 00:20 Hits: 5

A pigeon wearing a tiny sombrero in Reno was discovered following sightings of its cowboy hat-wearing cousins in Las Vegas, a city manager said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/16/pigeon-wearing-tiny-sombrero-discovered-in-reno/