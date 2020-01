Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 19:42 Hits: 5

Carlos Beltrán was the only Houston Astros player mentioned by name when MLB issued the results of its investigation.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/16/beltran-out-as-mets-manager-in-wake-of-sign-stealing-scandal/