Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 08:00 Hits: 4

60SecondCivics-Episode3860.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



For many years, Great Britain had a hands-off approach to governing the American colonies. The colonists became used to ruling themselves. All this changed in the mid-1700s, however, when the British began to show a new interest in the colonies as a source of revenue.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3860.mp3