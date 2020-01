Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 04:14 Hits: 4

Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar before a national television audience during a tense, post-debate exchange in which she refused to shake his outstretched hand.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/15/you-called-me-a-liar-warren-told-sanders-post-iowa-debate/