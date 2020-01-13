The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump, top officials send mixed messages on Soleimani, Iran

President Donald Trump and his team of national security officials have offered shifting explanations for the airstrike that killed top Iranian military leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani.  Like most Americans left wondering who to believe, we don’t have access to the intelligence that drove the decision to take Soleimani out. But we reviewed public statements and found that Trump’s team has been inconsistent in describing what the intelligence agencies knew. Over and over, Trump and his advisers have contradicted themselves and each other on the "imminent threat" posed by Soleimani and the need for preemptive action against him. The disconnect was ... >>More

Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2020/jan/13/trump-top-officials-send-mixed-messages-soleimani-/

