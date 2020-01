Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 16:29 Hits: 3

Iran’s acknowledgement that it shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing 176 people, raised new questions about transparency in the Islamic Republic and what led to the downing of the commercial flight.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/11/new-questions-arise-as-iran-says-it-downed-plane/