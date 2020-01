Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 08:00 Hits: 3

60SecondCivics-Episode3853.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The Magna Carta confirmed certain traditional rights of the nobility. It is an early example of government by contract. This concept influenced the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3853.mp3