Fact-checking misinformation about Iran and a US military draft

Soon after the death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an American drone strike, the website for the U.S. Selective Service System went down. "Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time," the agency tweeted Jan. 3. The surge of traffic resulted from speculation that Soleimani’s killing, which took place near the Baghdad airport, could provoke a war with Iran. The Iranian president promised "harsh retaliation" and the United States sent thousands of additional troops to the Middle East in preparation for a potential escalation. As the Selective Service noted in its ... >>More

