60-Second Civics: Episode 3851, Sharing of Power in the Feudal System

Category: Civics Hits: 2

Even under the feudal system of England, monarchs began to share power with the nobility, who then shared power with their vassals. The vassals owed the nobility allegiance and military service. For the system to work, it depended on a series of agreements or contracts. Each side had rights and responsibilities. This principle of government based on contract would later contribute to the American political system.
