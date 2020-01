Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 18:01 Hits: 2

After the targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, newsrooms struggled with the question: Had the United States just carried out an assassination?

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/04/was-the-drone-attack-on-iranian-general-an-assassination/