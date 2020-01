Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 20:29 Hits: 2

Product labels offer valuable information to consumers, but manufacturers can misuse them to increase profits. This is particularly true for the USDA's organic label.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/01/03/buyers-should-beware-of-organic-labels-on-nonfood-products/