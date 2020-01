Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 17:00 Hits: 3

Relatively unknown in Iran until the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s popularity and mystique grew after American officials called for his killing.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/03/irans-popular-gen-soleimani-became-an-icon-by-targeting-us/