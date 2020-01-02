The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Do gun background checks work? What the research shows

The same morning Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., renewed his call on the Senate floor for expanding gun background checks, there was yet another mass school shooting. This time, the Nov. 14 shooting was at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., near Los Angeles. The shooter, who killed two students and injured three others, fatally shot himself. And again, politicians and advocates debated whether to expand gun background checks. Many Democrats running for president have called for new laws to make background checks universal. President Donald Trump has spoken in favor of stronger background checks immediately following mass shootings, only ... >>More

