Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 00:12 Hits: 3

Imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich argued in a column that fellow Democrats in the U.S. House who impeached President Donald Trump also would have tried to remove Abraham Lincoln.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/02/blagojevich-house-democrats-wouldve-impeached-lincoln-too/