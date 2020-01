Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 14:58 Hits: 2

Former Obama housing secretary Julián Castro ended his run for president that pushed the 2020 field on immigration and swung hard at rivals on the debate stage but never found a foothold to climb from the back of the pack.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/02/democrat-julian-castro-drops-out-of-2020-presidential-race/