Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020

According to the U.S. Constitution, Congress is the legislative branch of government. It makes the laws. Congress is divided into the House of Representatives and the Senate. Each chamber has a role in making laws. The powers of American government are balanced among the three branches. Each branch checks the powers of the others. This is known as checks and balances.

