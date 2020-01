Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 04:02 Hits: 3

Larsen was the unlikeliest of characters to attain what so many Hall of Famers couldn’t pull off in the fall classic.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/01/01/don-larsen-who-threw-only-perfect-world-series-game-dies-at-90/